PKK/YPG rockets hit Turkish border, kill 3: Minister

PKK/YPG rockets hit Turkish border, kill 3: Minister

GAZİANTEP
PKK/YPG rockets hit Turkish border, kill 3: Minister

Five rocket attacks by the PKK/YPG have left three people dead and injured 10 others in Gaziantep, the border city with Syria, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has informed.

A student and a teacher, Ayşenur Alkan, were among the people who lost their lives as a rocket attack in the Karkamış district from northern Syria targeted a settlement where a school was located.

Some rocket shells fired by terrorists also hit settlements in the city of Jarabulus on the other side of the border.

The treatment of the injured continues in the hospital, the minister said.

“As the operation carried out yesterday [Nov. 20], in which the terrorist organization suffered great losses, the attacks carried out against it will be answered in the strongest possible way. All necessary steps will be taken in this regard,” Soylu said, referring to the Turkish military’s cross-border air operation against terrorists’ hideouts in northern Iraq and Syria in reaction to last week’s deadly terror attack by the PKK/YPG in downtown Istanbul.

Late on Nov. 20, four other rockets fired by terrorists fell on empty land in Karkamış.

“Traitors who continue their attacks against innocent civilians regardless of children, the elderly, students or teachers, and show the cowardice to target even schools have been held accountable for their actions,” Defense Ministry also said in a statement.

“The Turkish Armed Forces is responding to the attacks in a double way,” it added.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Spokesperson Ömer Çelik also issued a message condemning the attack.

“We wish Allah’s mercy on our souls who lost their lives as a result of a mortar/rocket fired at the Karkamış district center by the terrorist organization and a speedy recovery to our wounded,” he said. “We will make the terrorist organization pay the heaviest price.”

terrorism, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria

Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. Young woman killed in e-scooter accident

    Young woman killed in e-scooter accident

  3. Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

    Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

  4. Minister sees no change in gas prices in December

    Minister sees no change in gas prices in December

  5. War affects cruise tourism in Black Sea

    War affects cruise tourism in Black Sea
Recommended
Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria

Türkiye signals anti-terror land operation into N Syria
Baykar’s drone Kızılelma takes runway for first time

Baykar’s drone Kızılelma takes runway for first time
MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror

MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror
Veteran journalist dies at age of 83

Veteran journalist dies at age of 83
Erdoğan meets Sisi at World Cup ceremony

Erdoğan meets Sisi at World Cup ceremony
Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

Man never gives up his dream of supporting children
WORLD Forty-six dead as quake shakes Indonesias Java island

Forty-six dead as quake shakes Indonesia's Java island

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 46 people and injured hundreds when it damaged buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

Borsa Istanbul launching two new indices

Borsa Istanbul has announced that it will start calculating two new indices, BIST Sustainability 25 and BIST Participation Dividend Indices, from today onward.

SPORTS Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto has said that he felt relaxed about his future despite reports in Italian news media that he is set to be replaced.