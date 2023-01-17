Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

ANKARA
Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

The 36-kilometer pipeline and measurement station that will transfer the natural gas extracted from the Black Sea to the national system has been completed.

For the passage of the pipeline, many obstacles such as roads, rivers and swamps were overcome, while an “automatic welding machine” was used for the first time for “zero error.”

Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) teams continue their work for the domestic gas to be connected to the national system in March. After the domestic natural gas arrives at Filyos Natural Gas Processing Facility with special pipes 170 kilometers off the sea, it will be subjected to a series of processes by TPAO.

Then it will be forwarded to BOTAŞ to connect to the national system. The gas to be tested at BOTAŞ will then be transmitted to the pipeline to be delivered to homes.

The first location the domestic gas will arrive will be the measurement station. Although 10 million cubic meters of gas will be transferred per day at the first stage, the teams thought ahead and designed the Filyos Natural Gas Metering Station with a daily capacity of 50 million cubic meters. Within the scope of the works that lasted about one year, the measuring station became ready for testing.

In order to connect the Black Sea gas to the national system, a 36-kilometer pipeline was laid in the first stage. An automatic welding machine was used for such a short line for the first time in the world, authorities noted. The automatic welding machine, which is mostly preferred in long lines due to its cost, was used in this project for “zero error.”

Within the scope of the project, special transition applications were made at 87 points such as roads, rivers and energy transmission lines. This practice accounted for 10 percent of the total pipeline.

Sometimes special equipment was used on the pipeline route, 65 percent of which consists of high sloping land.

Another challenge was the Filyos river. The teams built a 200-meter pipeline through the river, which flows at a high flow rate at certain times. In addition, a swamp was dried during the river crossing.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

    MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

  2. Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

    Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

  3. Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

    Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

  4. China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

    China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Recommended
MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Turkish scientist works on cure of ALS with celery

Turkish scientist works on cure of ALS with celery
‘Istanbul not to face water shortage in 2023’

‘Istanbul not to face water shortage in 2023’
Bears unable to hibernate as winter warms

Bears unable to hibernate as winter warms
Fishermen haul their nets back up at Lake Çıldır

Fishermen haul their nets back up at Lake Çıldır
WORLD Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was expected to rise past 40 on Tuesday as rescuers searched the rubble for 25 people still missing after one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion.

ECONOMY Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico has announced that it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid.

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.