Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

BALIKESİR

In a groundbreaking achievement, researchers have discovered over 4,000 specimens of the critically endangered pinna nobilis clam along 1,300 kilometers of Türkiye's coastline, marking a major milestone in efforts to protect marine biodiversity in the Marmara Sea.

Mustafa Sarı, dean of the Faculty of Maritime Studies at Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University, emphasized the global importance of the findings.

“Within the scope of the MAR-PINA project, we detected more than 4,000 pina during our studies. Approximately 90 percent of them were alive, while 10 percent were unfortunately dead. These results are exciting not only for our country but also for the world.”

Efforts to protect and monitor the Marmara Sea’s fragile ecosystem are part of broader initiatives, including the MAR-ÇAYIR project. Both projects aim to combat environmental challenges such as mucilage — a recurring marine crisis — and preserve the unique biodiversity of the region.

The final meeting for MAR-PINA and MAR-ÇAYIR, supported by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, recently brought together researchers to discuss their findings.

The MAR-ÇAYIR project, which focuses on mapping and protecting seagrass meadows, will continue its efforts, while MAR-PINA enters a new phase of analysis and conservation strategies.

Seagrass meadows, often called the “lungs of the sea,” play a critical role in oxygen production and carbon absorption. Sarı underscored their importance, particularly for the Marmara Sea, which had struggled with a mucilage outbreak in 2021.

“Seagrasses are vital for increasing the oxygen level of the Marmara Sea and mitigating carbon emissions,” he explained, calling for urgent and sustainable conservation measures.

Sarı also highlighted the need for immediate action to ensure the long-term health of these ecosystems. “The data from our studies underline the critical importance of protecting the Marmara coastline,” he added.