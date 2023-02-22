Photo of Israeli nurse hugging 4-year-old quake survivor goes viral

Seda Türkoğlu- ISTANBUL
A photo capturing the moment when an Israeli nurse hugs a 4-year-old quake survivor to sleep has gone viral on social media, with people appreciating the nurse for showing compassion toward the little child.

“Four-year-old Aras and his mother were rescued following the earthquake in Türkiye. They were treated in different hospitals. Yosefit Moshe, a critical care nurse from Schneider Hospital and a member of Israel’s humanitarian mission, treated Aras. She held him until he fell asleep,” the Israeli government said in a social media post sharing the photo.

Moshe has worked as a pediatric critical care nurse at Schneider Children’s Hospital for 10 years of her 15-year career. She came to the earthquake zone as a volunteer with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Aras was our first patient pulled out from under the rubble. He was suffering from dehydration and hypothermia. When I first saw him, I was devastated and did my best to help him. As soon as he woke up, he smiled and asked for a Coke,” said Moshe about her first encounter with Aras.

“Even though I do not have children, I was relieved just as a mother would on hearing that Aras’ mother was alive.”

Speaking of her work in Türkiye, Moshe stated everyone she met in the quake zone was kind and sincere.

“Türkiye will always have a special place in my heart,” Moshe said. “It was truly an honor for me to be able to serve the people of such a wonderful country. It was a privilege to work with the local medical team. I am also proud of Israel’s efforts.”

Moshe said that she also hopes to revisit Türkiye in better days.

