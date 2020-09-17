Philosophy symposium in Asos to shed light on Anatolian lands

ISTANBUL
The 20th edition of the international philosophy symposium in the Asos district of the northwestern province of Çanakkale will be organized this year between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3.

The symposium was held nationally in the Turkish language in the winter, and the international symposium, which will be discussed with foreign participants on an international scale, has been postponed to September-October specifically for this year due to the pandemic.

Chaired by Professor Örsan Öymen, the subject of this year’s symposium is “Philosophy and Science in Anatolia in Antiquity.” In this framework, the thoughts and theories of philosophers and scientists who had lived in Anatolia in ancient times will be the subject of discussion. These philosophers include Thales, Anaximander, Anaximenes, Anaxagoras, Heraclitus, Leukippos, Pythagoras, Eudoxus, Aristarchus, Hippocrates, Herodotus, Strabo, Diogenes, Cleanthes, Krissipos, Stanton, Epicurus and Aristoteles.

Öymen emphasizes on the theme of the symposium by saying, “To show how advanced Anatolian lands were in terms of philosophy and science in ancient times. Philosophy is nothing new in this land, and it should not remain in the past.”

Robert James Hankinson, Örsan K. Öymen, Jamez Griffith, Geoffrey Bowe, Cemil Güzey, Robert Nowton, Daniel Wolt and Ömer Aygün are among the participants of the symposium.

After the symposium, Anne Monika Sommer-Bloch will give a classical violin concert in Assos ancient theater.

