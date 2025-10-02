Philippine quake toll rises to 72 as search winds down

Philippine quake toll rises to 72 as search winds down

MANILA
Philippine quake toll rises to 72 as search winds down

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in the central Philippines rose to 72 Thursday, officials said, as the search for the missing wound down and rescuers turned their focus to the hundreds injured and thousands left homeless.

The bodies of the three victims were pulled from the rubble of a collapsed hotel overnight Oct. 1 in the city of Bogo, near the epicenter of the 6.9-magnitude quake that struck on Sept. 30.

"We have zero missing, so the assumption is all are accounted for," National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesman Junie Castillo said, adding that some rescue units in Cebu province have been told to "demobilize."

The government said 294 people were injured and around 20,000 had fled their homes. Nearly 600 houses were wrecked across the north of Cebu and many are sleeping on the streets as hundreds of aftershocks shake the area.

"One of the challenges is the aftershocks. It means residents are reluctant to return to their homes, even those houses that were not [structurally] compromised," Castillo said.

Cebu provincial governor Pamela Baricuatro appealed for help Thursday, saying thousands needed safe drinking water, food, clothes and temporary housing, as well as volunteers to sort and distribute aid.

More than 110,000 people in 42 communities affected by the quake will need assistance to rebuild their homes and restore their livelihoods, according to the regional civil defense office.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

    Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

  2. Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

    Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

  3. UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack

    UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack

  4. Hamas says still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

    Hamas says still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

  5. Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

    Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye
Recommended
Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament
Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers
UK on high alert following synagogue terror attack

UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack
Hamas says still needs time to study Trumps Gaza plan

Hamas says still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium
Finnish court dismisses Baltic cable cuts case

Finnish court dismisses Baltic cable cuts case
Protests worldwide condemn Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla

Protests worldwide condemn Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla
WORLD Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

Syria is set to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 5 for the first time since the fall of the country’s longtime autocratic leader, Bashar al-Assad, who was unseated in a rebel offensive in December 2024.
ECONOMY Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿