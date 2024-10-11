Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

NEW YORK
Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

Singer and designer Pharrell Williams is among the co-chairs of New York's next Met Gala, which will wade into race relations in the context of fashion, the museum announced on Oct. 9.

Rapper ASAP Rocky, actor and playwright Colman Domingo and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton will co-chair fashion's marquee event overseen by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Basketball legend LeBron James will serve as honorary chair.

The blockbuster night and its corresponding museum exhibit at the Met's Costume Institute will come five years after the enormous anti-racist uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement, which pushed a number of cultural institutions in the United States to grapple with their representation of race and diversity.

The Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition is entitled "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and will focus on the style of Black men within the context of Black dandyism's complicated history.

It's a show and theme inspired by guest curator Monica Miller's book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity."

Dandyism was a style imposed on Black men in 18th century Europe, says the Met, when well-dressed "dandified" servants became a trend.

The concept also developed throughout history and the diaspora into a means for Black men to use style as a means of creativity, expression and identity establishment.

Speaking at the announcement of the exhibit and theme, Williams, the creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, a co-sponsor of the exhibit, emphasized the importance of celebrating cultures that emerged from the dark origins of slavery.

"As an artist who was literally born and raised in the shadow of where the African diaspora expanded into the country that would become America, celebrating an exhibit centered on Black dandyism and the African diaspora is really, for me, a full circle moment," said Williams, who is from Virginia. "It's literally a dream."

Not only did members of the Black diaspora survive the horrors of slavery, he said, "but we carried the music, the culture, the beauty and the universal language across an ocean and over a quadruple century."

The Met Gala, traditionally held on the first Monday in May, was first organized in 1948 and for decades was reserved for New York high society.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed
LATEST NEWS

  1. 1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

    1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

  2. Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

    Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

  3. The master of Michelin’s Green Star

    The master of Michelin’s Green Star

  4. London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

    London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

  5. Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition

    Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition
Recommended
1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed
Warhols rare Queen collection opens at Dutch museum

Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum
The master of Michelin’s Green Star

The master of Michelin’s Green Star
Londons Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics
Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang
Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
WORLD Zelensky hopes for wars end by 2025

Zelensky hopes for war's end by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope Friday that the war with Russia would conclude by 2025, during a visit to Berlin aimed at securing sustained military support.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿