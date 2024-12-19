Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

PARIS

Pop star and fashion designer Pharrell Williams was named UNESCO’s goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship on Dec. 17 in Paris, continuing his cultural dominance of the French capital as Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director and performer at Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening earlier this month.

Williams said he hoped to “deepen that sense of unity and togetherness” in work that “evens the odds for marginalized communities.”

He also spoke about his impoverished youth, adding: “Growing up in Virginia, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be given an opportunity like this one."

The role of goodwill ambassador for the Paris-based U.N. cultural agency involves promoting its initiatives that include protecting Indigenous cultures, advancing education and health care for women, raising awareness about genocide prevention and safeguarding cultural heritage.

The U.N. agency said Williams will be “a mentor and role model for young creators, particularly in Africa, where UNESCO supports the development of cultural industries.”

Williams joins a list of goodwill ambassadors that includes U.S. jazz musician Herbie Hancock, Brazilian artist Vik Muniz and Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase.

UNESCO leaders hope that Williams' global influence and deep connections to fashion and music will draw fresh attention to the agency’s work.