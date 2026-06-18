Pete Hegseth hails defense progress by NATO allies

BRUSSELS

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday hailed progress by NATO allies to meet defense spending vows, but said some must “do more,” as he struck a conciliatory tone at an alliance meeting.

“Many countries following through, some that still need to do more, and we will be candid about that, both in private and in public,” Hegseth said ahead of talks with NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

“I think that’s important, friends being honest with friends.”

The warm tone will likely reassure Washington’s allies ahead of a summit next month in Ankara with U.S. President Donald Trump, after the mercurial leader lashed out at Europe over its response to his war on Iran.

NATO will look to showcase increased expenditure by Europe to prove to Trump it is progressing on a pledge last year to reach five percent of GDP on defense-related spending.

“When it comes to spending, what we are seeing is staggering amounts of money coming in,” NATO chief Mark Rutte said.

“Europe and Canada spending in 2025 more than $90 billion extra compared to 2024, which is almost a 20 percent increase in defense spending.”

Despite the positive spin from the alliance, a NATO official said that three European countries, including Slovenia and the Czech Republic, are currently on course to fall short of a crucial 2 percent threshold this year.

Washington has been clear with Europe that it wants NATO allies on the continent to take over primary responsibility for their own conventional defense as U.S. focus shifts towards China.

As part of that process the Pentagon has told allies it is reducing the number of assets worldwide that it makes available to NATO.

The U.S. move has sparked fear it could leave Europe vulnerable in the face of an aggressive Russia as allies still rely on Washington for some key weaponry.