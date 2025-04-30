Pesticide found in one-third of Istanbul produce, Greenpeace study shows

ISTANBUL

Nearly one-third of fruits and vegetables sold in Istanbul contain pesticide residues that exceed legal limits or include unapproved chemicals, a recent investigation by Greenpeace Türkiye has found.

As part of the study, the organization analyzed 155 samples collected from five major supermarket chains and local neighborhood bazaars across the city.

The results revealed that around 61 percent of the samples contained multiple pesticide residues.

In 51 samples, residues exceeded legal limits set by the Turkish authorities, and 50 of those were found to contain unauthorized pesticides.

Approximately 43 percent of the products contained PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), while 31.6 percent of the samples tested positive for pesticide residues known to disrupt hormone systems, affect neurological development, or possess carcinogenic properties.

The highest contamination rates were observed in pickled vine leaves at 80 percent, green chili peppers at 70 percent and spinach at 67 percent.

Other contaminated items included curly lettuce and pears at 40 percent, grapes at 40 percent, golden and starking apples at 30 percent, bell peppers and eggplants at 20 percent, tomatoes at 13 percent, oranges at 10 percent and cucumbers at 7 percent.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals commonly used in various industrial and consumer products. Known as “forever chemicals,” they do not break down easily and can accumulate in the human body and environment. PFAS exposure has been associated with liver damage, thyroid disorders, obesity, infertility and certain cancers.

Pesticides are substances used in industrial agriculture to protect crops from pests, weeds and diseases. They can be persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic, posing both immediate and long-term health risks.

Earlier this year, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry revised the legally permissible level of pesticide residue allowed in both domestic and imported products, setting limitations complying with EU standards.