‘Personel info leak allegations untrue”

  • April 13 2022 14:19:17

ANKARA
The General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs has reputed social media allegations that the personal and residential information of many citizens has been leaked online from the system of Turkish e-government service.

This is an attempt to impact trust on the governmental institution badly and to create panic among citizens,” it said in a statement.

Criminal complaints will be filed against those who spread these allegations, it added.

The e-government is a resource providing access to government services, with users accessing the service via their ID number and a password. In addition to a password, a user can access the service via a mobile or digital signature.

