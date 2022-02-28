People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the Turkish nation will never forget those who took a tough stance during the Feb. 28 “post-modern coup.”

“Our nation has never forgotten and will never forget those who stood upright and those applauded the coup and the coup plotters in those days,” Erdoğan said on Feb. 28 while speaking at a ceremony held for the introduction of Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation and “Şule” Documentary Display Program.

In his speech, Erdoğan thanked the Şule Yüksel Şenler Foundation for bringing them together on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the “postmodern coup”

The date Feb. 28 is known for the forced resignation of the democratically elected government in early 1997. On Feb. 28, 1997, the military was involved in the collapse of late Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan’s administration amid concerns expressed by generals about the government’s alleged Islamist program.

On Feb.28, 1997, the National Security Council released a declaration against what it called “reactionary activities against the secular state” in an ultimatum to the coalition government of the Islamist Welfare Party (RP) and the center-right True Path Party (DYP).

Expressing his gratitude to the “unsung heroes who have made an effort to prevent the nation and country from paying heavier prices,” Erdoğan said that he remembers with gratitude those who worked, suffered and sacrificed for the independence of the nation, the preservation of the nation’s faith and the revival of the values of civilization.

“This nation condemned the coup plotters and those who supported the coup, first at the ballot box and then in the common conscience,” he said.

He stressed that the political establishment has duly fulfilled its responsibility in his government’s period to punish the actors of the Sept. 12 and Feb. 28 coups.

“Those who abuse the will of the nation had to give an account of their crimes before the law for the first time in history, as well as the conscience of the nation,” he added.

“While we are holding this meeting with those who follow the struggle of ideas, beliefs and thoughts here today, others are holding different kinds of meetings on the other side,” he said, referring to the opposition parties’ meeting.

Şule Yüksel Şenler was a writer and activist known for her efforts in Muslim women’s struggle in society. She introduced Emine Erdoğan to her future husband, President Erdoğan.

“The deceased Ms. Şule Yüksel has a very special place in my personal life and my wife’s private life. In addition to being instrumental in our marriage, she guided us with her struggle with her pen and words in the darkest period of our country,” Erdoğan said.

