People walk to castle in middle of lake as water ebbs

  • February 02 2022 07:00:00

People walk to castle in middle of lake as water ebbs

TUNCELİ
People walk to castle in middle of lake as water ebbs

Some 50 nature lovers have reached a 2,800-year-old castle located in the middle of Lake Dam Keban in the eastern province of Tunceli by walking to draw attention to the sudden drawdown that occurred in the lake.

The Pertek Castle was built by the Urartians in the eighth century and became home to the Persians, Hellenes, Romans, Seljukians and the Ottomans. The upland that the castle was located on turned into an island after the Dam Keban was constructed in 1974.

“This is the first time in 30 years that the water ebbed this much, and the castle’s ground is no longer an island,” Hıdır Yanmaz, a nature aficionado, told Demirören News Agency.

“We used to see the castle from a ferry that could approach floating. Today we walked toward it,” he added.

Highlighting the trekking was organized to draw attention to the drawdown at the lake, he said, “This is a memory to be remembered for long years.”

Keban Dam,

WORLD Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Police crack down on major fraud network

    Police crack down on major fraud network

  2. Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

    Steps being taken to rein in high inflation: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  4. Tough times in fight against virus ‘left behind’

    Tough times in fight against virus ‘left behind’

  5. Turkey, Armenia to launch mutual charter flights today

    Turkey, Armenia to launch mutual charter flights today
Recommended
Turkey does not want war between Russia, Ukraine: Erdoğan

Turkey does not want war between Russia, Ukraine: Erdoğan
Turkish jets target terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish jets target terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria
Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert
Young entrepreneur produces concrete canvas water tanks for arid lands

Young entrepreneur produces concrete canvas water tanks for arid lands
Minister slams Greek authorities over mistreatment of migrants

Minister slams Greek authorities over mistreatment of migrants
Two nurses become Mount Ağrı summiteers

Two nurses become Mount Ağrı summiteers
Tough times in fight against virus ‘left behind’

Tough times in fight against virus ‘left behind’
WORLD Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses as a huge swath of the U.S. braced for a major winter storm that was set to put millions of Americans in the path of heavy snow and freezing rain.
ECONOMY Sony acquires video game studio Bungie

Sony acquires video game studio Bungie

PlayStation maker Sony announced a $3.6 billion agreement on Jan. 31 to buy U.S. video game studio Bungie, creator of hits like “Halo” and “Destiny,” as a gaming industry battle heats up with Microsoft.

SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.