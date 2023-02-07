People trapped under debris rescued hours after quakes

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing after two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 terribly shook Türkiye’s south, with many people rescued from under the rubble in the cities where a race against time continues.

In the effort carried out in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş’s Menderes neighborhood, rescue teams concentrated their efforts on the sounds heard from under the debris of a 10-story building.

The team reached 15-month-old Meryem Işık, who had been under the rubble for about 31 hours.

The baby was taken to the hospital by ambulance after the first medical interventions were made.

Upon notification that the baby’s mother is also under the rubble, the teams are continuing their efforts in the region to save her.

The 30-year-old Hülya Yılmaz and her 6-month-old baby, Ayşe Vera Yılmaz, were rescued from the rubble of their collapsed building in Hatay 29 hours later.

A 2-month-old baby named Mehmet Çınar was pulled out of the rubble alive 29 hours after the first quake.

Being trapped in a triangular space formed by a sofa in the debris of a collapsed 12-story building, a mother and her daughter were rescued about 10 hours after the deadly 7.7 magnitude quake.

Boran Kubat, 20, who was caught in the earthquake at his house in Malatya, was rescued by those who saw his social media post asking for help.

After the first earthquake, Kubat, thinking there would be no second tremor, returned to his house, but only to be caught in the second one, during which his house collapsed and he got trapped in the rubble.

Kubat and his family were rescued from the rubble six hours after asking for help on social media.

On hearing the cries of a baby under the rubble in Diyarbakır, the teams intensified their efforts on that section.

They reached the mother of the baby first and saved her.

While trying to reach the baby, the teams also rescued a man and woman from the same wreckage.

The baby was rescued hours later.

TÜRKIYE Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port

Massive fire breaks out in İskenderun Port
