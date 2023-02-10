People rescued from rubble days after deadly quakes

People rescued from rubble days after deadly quakes

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
People rescued from rubble days after deadly quakes

Search and rescue crews have pulled several people from the rubble of collapsed buildings four days after the deadly quakes that hit southern Türkiye.

Hopes of finding many more survivors continue, amid freezing-cold weather four days after the disaster.

Nearly 104 hours after the first earthquake, 60-year-old Eyüp Ak was pulled out from under the rubble of his collapsed house in Adıyaman.

At the same time, another citizen was rescued from the debris in Kahramanmaraş.

In the Antakya district of Hatay, 32-year-old Naim Bayaslı was rescued from the rubble of a 4-story building by a Uzbek rescue team after 102 hours.

The teams working in the wreckage of a 5-story Arzu Apartment in the Iskenderun district of Hatay detected sound under the wreckage.

Determining that nine members of two families residing on the first floor of the building were under the rubble, the teams carried out the rescue efforts with the help of heavy construction equipment.

As a result of the intensive work of the teams, six earthquake victims were rescued 102 hours after the first major earthquake.

Efforts are underway to rescue other family members.

From the rubble of a collapsed building in the city center in Diyarbakır, teams found out that 32-year-old Sebahat Varlı and her 10-year-old son Serhat were trapped.

The mother and her son, whose first interventions were made under the rubble, were rescued at the 101st hour.

The injured mother and son were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

10-day-old boy rescued after 90 hours

A new-born baby and his mother were rescued from rubble in Hatay, around 90 hours after the first of Feb. 6’s deadly earthquakes.

The 10-day-old baby and his mother were taken to the hospital after first medical intervention.

An AFAD team arriving in Hatay from the eastern province of Erzurum determined that a 12-year-old boy was alive under the wreckage of a collapsed 6-story building.

The teams rescued the boy after 91 hours.

The teams affiliated to the Ankara Municipality Fire Department working in a wreckage in Kahramanmaraş heard a sound.

With the work of the team, a mother and her 1-year-old baby were reached. While the team first rescued the baby, after a while, the mother was removed from the rubble and sent to the hospital.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye

NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye

    NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye

  2. Gov’t to provide rental assistance to quake victims: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to provide rental assistance to quake victims: Erdoğan

  3. Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

    Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

  4. CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems

    CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems

  5. Relatives rush to hospitals to find unidentified victims

    Relatives rush to hospitals to find unidentified victims
Recommended
NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye

NATO to deploy fully-equipped shelter facilities to Türkiye
Gov’t to provide rental assistance to quake victims: Erdoğan

Gov’t to provide rental assistance to quake victims: Erdoğan
Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener

Polls difficult on May 14, June 18 more suitable: Akşener
CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems

CHP leader shares AFAD report pointing at quake response problems
Relatives rush to hospitals to find unidentified victims

Relatives rush to hospitals to find unidentified victims
US provides $85 mln humanitarian aid to Türkiye, Syria

US provides $85 mln humanitarian aid to Türkiye, Syria
WORLD SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Feb. 9 of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
ECONOMY Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Sweden’s central bank announced another hefty rate hike yesterday, taking it to its highest level since 2008 to fight double-digit inflation.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.