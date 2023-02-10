People rescued from rubble days after deadly quakes

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Search and rescue crews have pulled several people from the rubble of collapsed buildings four days after the deadly quakes that hit southern Türkiye.

Hopes of finding many more survivors continue, amid freezing-cold weather four days after the disaster.

Nearly 104 hours after the first earthquake, 60-year-old Eyüp Ak was pulled out from under the rubble of his collapsed house in Adıyaman.

At the same time, another citizen was rescued from the debris in Kahramanmaraş.

In the Antakya district of Hatay, 32-year-old Naim Bayaslı was rescued from the rubble of a 4-story building by a Uzbek rescue team after 102 hours.

The teams working in the wreckage of a 5-story Arzu Apartment in the Iskenderun district of Hatay detected sound under the wreckage.

Determining that nine members of two families residing on the first floor of the building were under the rubble, the teams carried out the rescue efforts with the help of heavy construction equipment.

As a result of the intensive work of the teams, six earthquake victims were rescued 102 hours after the first major earthquake.

Efforts are underway to rescue other family members.

From the rubble of a collapsed building in the city center in Diyarbakır, teams found out that 32-year-old Sebahat Varlı and her 10-year-old son Serhat were trapped.

The mother and her son, whose first interventions were made under the rubble, were rescued at the 101st hour.

The injured mother and son were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

10-day-old boy rescued after 90 hours

A new-born baby and his mother were rescued from rubble in Hatay, around 90 hours after the first of Feb. 6’s deadly earthquakes.

The 10-day-old baby and his mother were taken to the hospital after first medical intervention.

An AFAD team arriving in Hatay from the eastern province of Erzurum determined that a 12-year-old boy was alive under the wreckage of a collapsed 6-story building.

The teams rescued the boy after 91 hours.

The teams affiliated to the Ankara Municipality Fire Department working in a wreckage in Kahramanmaraş heard a sound.

With the work of the team, a mother and her 1-year-old baby were reached. While the team first rescued the baby, after a while, the mother was removed from the rubble and sent to the hospital.