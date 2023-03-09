‘People can donate containers to quake zone’

Fevzi Kızılkoyun- İSTANBUL
In the aftermath of the deadly Feb. 6 quakes, the problem of shelters continues to persist, as the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced that citizens or companies who are willing can donate containers to the quake zone, in a bid to provide adequate accommodation to quake survivors.

Thousands of buildings in 11 provinces were destroyed or heavily damaged in the earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye.

Thus, container cities are being established to shelter people who were left homeless after the devastating quakes.

AFAD President Yunus Sezer announced that people can establish container cities in any province or district affected by the earthquakes.

He stated that AFAD has created areas for container cities in those provinces and that they are completing the infrastructure there.

According to his statement, philanthropic citizens can build container cities in the areas AFAD has prepared and create neighborhoods or streets named after them or their family members.

He also said that AFAD can provide support in terms of infrastructure, such as electricity and water and can help with the transportation and installation of the containers as well.

There are currently 209 container city areas.

Sezer also gave information about how people can apply to donate containers.

“Anyone can make container donations by going to the provincial governor’s offices or by contacting AFAD through call centers. If someone wants to make a cash donation, containers will be purchased and installed on their behalf,” he said.

