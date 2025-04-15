Pegasus carries over 9 million passengers in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Low-cost carrier Pegasus served a total of 9.02 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025, pointing to a 12 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

The passenger load factor was 86.1 percent in the January-March period, declining from 82.7 percent a year ago, the carrier said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

In the first three months of 2025, the international passenger tally increased by 17 percent year-on-year to 5.72 million, while the number of domestic passengers it carried surged 11 percent annually to 1.9 million.

In March alone, the total number of passengers grew by 10 percent from a year ago to more than 3 million, with the load factor falling from 87.6 percent to 84.3 percent.

International passenger numbers surged 17 percent year-on-year to 1.9 million, while domestic passenger figures increased by 10 percent to 1.11 million.

The passenger load factor was 84.3 percent last month, down from 87.6 percent in March 2024.

Last year, Pegasus carried 37.5 million passengers, up 17 percent from 2023, with international passenger numbers also rising 17 percent to 23.4 million.

The company’s revenues amounted to 3.12 billion euros in 2024, rising 17 percent from the previous year.

Pegasus posted a net income of 361 million euros last year, down 54 percent compared to 2023.

