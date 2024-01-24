Pediatrics faces decline as violence, compulsory service deter doctors

Pediatrics faces decline as violence, compulsory service deter doctors

ISTANBUL
Pediatrics faces decline as violence, compulsory service deter doctors

In a troubling trend, the number of professionals opting for pediatrics positions have declined as repeated compulsory service and violence against doctors make the specialty undesirable.

While 17 universities had no pediatrics in their specialty preferences, applications for pediatric sub-specialties remained at 10 percent.

In 2023, only six out of 50 pediatric emergency subspecialty positions and six out of 60 pediatric intensive care subspecialty positions were filled, corresponding to only one out of every 10 positions.

"Protect physicians. Very soon you will not be able to find good physicians to take care of you. There is a perception in society that physicians can be easily attacked. Physicians' lives are being stolen. Risky branches are no longer preferred for this reason," Doctor Haluk Çokuğraş, a pediatric pulmonologist at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine, said.

Doctor Zeynep İnce, head of the Department of Pediatrics at Istanbul Faculty of Medicine, confirmed that pediatrics is one of the areas where violence against doctors is most common and added, "Compulsory service is repeated for each specialization in the field of pediatrics, which has many sub-specialties. Therefore, specialization requires paying a heavy price."

"Once compulsory services in fields such as dermatology, radiology and basic sciences were abolished, those departments became popular again. If we want to train good faculty members, there should be no compulsory service, so that there is integrity," Doctor Bülent Zülfikar, Rector of Istanbul University Faculty of Medicine, suggested.

declines,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat

    Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat

  2. Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

    Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

  3. Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

    Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

  4. Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

    Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

  5. Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes

    Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes
Recommended
Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary
Türkiye repeats its call for diplomatic solution to Israel-Palestine question

Türkiye repeats its call for diplomatic solution to Israel-Palestine question
Türkiyes first astronaut conducts gene experiment in space

Türkiye's first astronaut conducts gene experiment in space
Turkish Parliament approves Swedens NATO bid

Turkish Parliament approves Sweden's NATO bid
Semester break boosts demand for ski resorts

Semester break boosts demand for ski resorts
New case filed against Thodex founder

New case filed against Thodex founder
WORLD Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, with an official ceremony upon the Iranian leader’s arrival in the capital Ankara on Jan. 24 for twice-delayed talks trying to halt the spread of the Israel-Hamas war.
ECONOMY Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that the first phase of the reform of SOEs based on transparency and in line with austerity measures has been completed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".