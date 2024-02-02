Pearl Jam throws a party for new album

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.

Pearl Jam blasted out their forthcoming album to a few hundred family, friends, industry insiders and reporters Wednesday, and the tracks showed they are doing anything but mellowing with age.

Singer Eddie Vedder, 59, lead guitarist Mike McCready, 57 and bassist Jeff Ament, 60, played the record for the first time for invited guests at the Troubadour, the legendary Los Angeles-area club where Elton John and many other Rock & Roll Hall of Famers first made their names.

The Republic Records release will be the 12th studio album and first since 2020’s “Gigaton” for the saints of the 1990s Seattle scene, who have been plying their trade together for more than three decades.

"You all get together as a group as we've been doing for 30-plus years and you say, ‘Let’s try it again,'" Vedder said from the stage as he introduced the album. “No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

The title of the record and its songs, recorded by producer Andrew Watt at Rick Rubin 's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California, are not yet being made public, nor is the date it drops. But musically, it's ready for release.

While Vedder remains the face and voice of the band, the star of this album is drummer Matt Cameron, who joined the Jam in 1998 after starting out with Soundgarden.

His relentless pounding opens many of the 11 tracks, and drowns out his bandmates' playing and Vedder's vocals at times.

“It's one of the greatest drum records we’ve ever made,” Vedders said to cheers from a crowd that included Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. “Matt Cameron is just playing out of his skull, especially seeing as how it’s our last record.”