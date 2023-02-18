Pearl Jam announces campaign for survivors

U.S. rock band Pearl Jam has announced that they will give a signed copy of the poster of their 1996 concert in Istanbul as a gift to one of their fans who donates to the disaster zone after the quakes in Kahramanmaraş rattled Türkiye’s south, killing thousands of people.

At the end of the campaign launched on Pearl Jam’s website and organized exclusively for the band’s fans in the U.S. and Canada, one of the people who donated will be rewarded with the poster.

The winning grantor will receive a poster of the 1996 Istanbul concert reprinted in 2018, signed by the band members. The winner of the donation campaign will be announced on March 6.

In addition to Pearl Jam’s generous act, in the Netherlands, 89 million euros were collected in the campaign called “Giro555,” which was organized with the joint broadcast of television and radio channels to help quake survivors in Türkiye.

The Dutch government donated an additional 10 million euros. Turkish artists Karsu Dönmez and Hadise, who both lost family members in the quakes, also participated in the live broadcast, as did Dutch celebrities. Karsu, who is from Hatay, was in tears as she sang Neşet Ertaş’s folk song “Neredesin Sen?” on a live broadcast.

