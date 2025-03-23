Peace impossible in region without stopping Israel: Fidan

Peace impossible in region without stopping Israel: Fidan

ANKARA
Peace impossible in region without stopping Israel: Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed that peace in the region cannot be achieved unless Israel is restrained, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, diplomatic sources said.

"Our primary goal should be to stop the destruction in Gaza and achieve a permanent ceasefire. The pressure on Israel needs to be increased," the minister said in his address at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Gaza Contact Group meeting in Egypt’s capital Cairo on March 23.

Stressing that genocide, forced displacement and apartheid are still continuing in Gaza while this meeting is in progress, Fidan said the Israeli airstrikes on March 18 revealed that Israel has a more comprehensive agenda.

Israel ended the latest ceasefire on March 18 with a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds, and it has launched ground incursions in northern Gaza. The military claimed to have “eliminated” dozens of militants in recent days.

Fidan emphasized that the prevention of the delivery of humanitarian aid and the targeting of Syrian and Lebanese territories are indicators of Israel's insistence on this expansionist policy.

Fidan also called for making efforts on Gaza on the basis of Egypt’s plan, diplomatic sources added.

Egypt's Gaza plan, which is supported by all members of the OIC, offers a constructive framework, Fidan stressed.

He said that platforms such as the U.N. should be utilized for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

On March 4, an emergency Arab summit in Cairo adopted Egypt's $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinians from their land.

The Arab proposal came after U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to develop it into what he called the "Riviera of the Middle East."

The plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
LATEST NEWS

  1. Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

    Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

  2. China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

    China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

  3. Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

    Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

  4. First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

    First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

  5. 1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan

    1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan
Recommended
Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts
Over 1,100 detained in protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest: Minister

Over 1,100 detained in protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest: Minister
20 jailed in Amasra mine blast case

20 jailed in Amasra mine blast case
CHP vows ‘great struggle’ after İmamoğlu’s arrest

CHP vows ‘great struggle’ after İmamoğlu’s arrest
Bolu hotel fire report spotlights negligence by ministries, local institutions

Bolu hotel fire report spotlights negligence by ministries, local institutions
Turkish top diplomat to go to US for key strategic talks

Turkish top diplomat to go to US for key strategic talks
Gunmen, other suspects nabbed over Iraqi consulate attack in Istanbul

Gunmen, other suspects nabbed over Iraqi consulate attack in Istanbul
WORLD First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.
ECONOMY Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Companies operating in the automotive industry have continued their investments despite the challenges they face, says Cengiz Eroldu, president of the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD), who also expects Chinese carmaker Chery to announce an investment in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿