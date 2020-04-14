Pavilion of Turkey to host Füsun Onur in Venice

  • April 14 2020 13:49:00

Pavilion of Turkey to host Füsun Onur in Venice

ISTANBUL
Pavilion of Turkey to host Füsun Onur in Venice

An installation by the influential artist Füsun Onur will be presented at the Pavilion of Turkey at the 59th International Art Exhibition, la Biennale di Venezia, to be held between May and November 2021.

The Pavilion of Turkey is located in its long-term venue at the Arsenale, secured by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) for the duration of 20 years from 2014 to 2034.

As one of Turkey’s pioneering contemporary artists, Füsun Onur’s works deal with potentials of space, time, rhythm and form that are inherent in simple, everyday materials charged with narrative and oblique autobiographical references.

In her prolific career that spans over half a century, Onur defied boundaries between painting and sculpture, becoming a pivotal figure to introduce avant-garde into the artistic canon in Turkey in the early 1970’s.

She participated in solo and group exhibitions at the Augarten Contemporary, Vienna (2010), Istanbul Modern (2011), Maçka Art Gallery, Istanbul (2012), and ARTER, Istanbul (2014). Her works were featured at the Kunsthalle Baden-Baden (2001), ZKM, Karlsruhe (2004) and Van Abbemuseum, Eindhoven (2005) as well as in the Istanbul Biennials (1987, 1995, 2011, 2015), the Moscow Biennale (2007), dOCUMENTA(2012) and Kassel (2012).

A graduate of Üsküdar American Academy for Girls, Onur studied Sculpture in the Academy of Fine Arts in Istanbul, became a student at Hadi Bara Atelier, and moved on to her post-graduate studies in Sculpture at the Maryland College of Art with a Fulbright scholarship in 1960. She lives and works in Istanbul.

“Füsun Onur is one of the rare artists to form a poetic relationship between life and art beyond just artworks, but as a way of being. She explores the fundamental orientations of conceptual art through her own poetry. The installations of Füsun Onur stand out with their ability to erase the universally defined boundaries such as identity, culture and language, and to linger as a musical note in living beings, regardless of place and space,” said the advisory board of the Pavilion of Turkey at la Biennale di Venezia, which consists of Serhan Ada from Bilgi University; the general manager of Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation, Culture and Arts Enterprises Özalp Birol; artist İnci Eviner; director and curator of the Fiorucci Art Trust Milovan Farronato, and editor of Sanat Dünyamız and art writer Fisun Yalçınkaya.

The 59th International Art Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia will be curated by Cecilia Aleman.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to continue with weekend curfews

    Turkey to continue with weekend curfews

  2. Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

    Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

  3. Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

    Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

  4. Free mask distribution starts

    Free mask distribution starts

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,296, with 61,049 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,296, with 61,049 total cases
Recommended
Notre-Dame’s rebirth stalled

Notre-Dame’s rebirth stalled 
Poster action for people with dementia: Op-ed

Poster action for people with dementia: Op-ed
Republic Monument in ancient city

Republic Monument in ancient city
Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepal’s revered shrine

Volunteers feed hungry animals at Nepal’s revered shrine
Family lives in truck amid COVID-19 outbreak

Family lives in truck amid COVID-19 outbreak
Gendarmerie officers help dog give birth

Gendarmerie officers help dog give birth
WORLD North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

North Korea on April 14 fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the sea, the South's military said.    
ECONOMY Erdoğan criticizes private banks for ‘not doing enough’

Erdoğan criticizes private banks for ‘not doing enough’

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that state-owned banks have taken a number of measures to help businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak, however, private banks are “failing the test.”
SPORTS Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

The official broadcaster has informed the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) that it will withhold payments, which will result in at least 30 percent losses in clubs’ incomes, an organization that brings together the football clubs in the country’s top flight has said.