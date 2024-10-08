Paul Simon ‘optimistic’ about returning to live performance

Paul Simon ‘optimistic’ about returning to live performance

LONDON
Paul Simon ‘optimistic’ about returning to live performance

Legendary singer Paul Simon has said he is “optimistic” about being able to return to performing live after losing most of his hearing in his left ear, CNN has reported.

In an interview with The Guardian, published on Oct. 4, the singer-songwriter said that, while his hearing loss hinders his ability to perform with a full band, he is “hoping to eventually be able to do a full-length concert.”

“I’m optimistic,” Simon said. “Six months ago I was pessimistic.”

Simon first discussed his hearing loss in an interview with Britain’s The Times newspaper back in May 2023, saying that “quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So everything became more difficult.”

Even before he announced the loss of his hearing, Simon toured for the last time in 2018, after which he said he was ending his touring career.

According to The Guardian, that dream instructed Simon to work on a piece called “Seven Psalms.” The lyrics came to him in dreams over weeks and months, he said. The result was a 33-minute acoustic album, released in 2023. And as the album came together, Simon was joined in the studio by veteran film-maker Alex Gibney, who documented its creation in a 3.5-hour feature, “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon.”

“In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon,” which premiered in March in the United States, is set for release in U.K. cinemas on Oct. 13, Simon’s 83rd birthday.

returning, live performance,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

    Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

  2. DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

    DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

  3. Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

    Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

  4. CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

    CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

  5. Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

    Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Recommended
Center provides care for blind crane

Center provides care for blind crane
Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival kicks off

Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival kicks off
Tango, a three-minute romance

Tango, a three-minute romance
Gaza cultural heritage brought to light in Geneva

Gaza cultural heritage brought to light in Geneva
Eminem reveals daughter’s pregnancy in new music video

Eminem reveals daughter’s pregnancy in new music video
Amazon pulls ‘fake’ Kim Porter memoir about Diddy

Amazon pulls ‘fake’ Kim Porter memoir about Diddy
WORLD Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.
ECONOMY Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿