Paul McCartney to join Billie Eilish at Glastonbury

LONDON

Paul McCartney and U.S. rapper Kendrick Lamar will join Billie Eilish to headline the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival when it returns in June after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, organizers have said.

The Beatles icon will have just turned 80 when he takes to the events’ Pyramid Stage, while Eilish will be the festival´s youngest-ever headliner at 20.

More than 80 other artists have been added to the line-up at the June 22-26 blockbuster, including U.S. pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Noel Gallagher´s High Flying Birds.

The festival confirmed Foals, British rockers Wolf Alice and Years & Years will also perform at Worthy Farm in Somerset, southwest England, while Motown icon Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

The line-up includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff.

Experimental pop acts Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek will also perform.

Taylor Swift had been announced as a headliner at the canceled 2020 event but her name is not yet on the new lineup.