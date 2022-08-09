Passenger traffic at airports up by 25 percent in July

ISTANBUL

Passenger traffic at Türkiye’s airports increased by 24.7 percent in July from a year ago to 21.4 million people, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

Airports served 8 million domestic and 13.3 million international travelers last month, Karaismailoğlu said, adding that cargo traffic also increased 13.8 percent year-on-year to 429,734 tons.

“Istanbul Airport, one of the busiest in Europe, hosted a total of 6.76 million passengers, including 1.75 million domestic and 5 million international passengers,” the minister said.

Data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) showed that 96.44 million passengers went through the country’s airports in January-July, marking a 68.4 percent increase from a year ago.

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 30.7 percent on an annual basis to 44 million people, while the international passenger tally leaped 122 percent in the first seven months of the year to 52.4 million.

From January to July, Istanbul Airport served 34.2 million passengers, up 109 percent from a year ago. The number of domestic and international passengers increased by 83 percent and 120 percent to 8.9 million and 23.4 million people, respectively.

A total of 16.7 million passengers went through Sabiha Gökçen airport, on Istanbul’s Asian side, rising from 11.8 million passengers in the same period of 2021. The number of international passengers grew 126 percent to 8.2 million.

The airport in Antalya, one of Türkiye’s major holiday destinations, saw an 88 percent rise in passenger traffic to 15.3 million, with international travelers increasing 101 percent year-on-year to 11.9 million.

International passenger traffic at Muğla-Dalaman airport, which is located near several popular resort towns, rocketed 384 percent to 1.33 million. Muğla Milas-Bodrum airport saw a 120 percent increase in international travelers to 893,000.

Adnan Menderes Airport in İzmir, Türkiye’s third-largest city on the Aegean coast, served 5.4 million passengers in January-July, up 54 percent, with international passenger traffic rising more than 200 percent to 1.9 million people.