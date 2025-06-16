Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

ISTANBUL
Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Transit fees for international vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be increased by 15 percent to $5.83 per ton, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The new fees will take effect as of July 1, the minister said, noting that the fees have been reviewed annually based on the presidential decree issued in 2022.

The Montreux Convention grants Türkiye the right to set the passage fees, Uraloğlu reminded.

The passage fee for international vessels had not been changed at $0.8 for 39 years before 2022, according to the minister.

“This increase [in the fees] is very important in terms of supporting the sustainability of the public services we provide in the Turkish Strait,” he said.

“With the fees we collect, we continue to constantly improve the necessary infrastructure and ship traffic monitoring systems to ensure maritime safety and security, as well as enhance environmental protection, in our Turkish Straits — one of the world's most hazardous narrow waterways,” the minister added.

In 2024, a total of 51,058 transit ships subject to the fees passed through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits, Uraloğlu said.

Some $227.4 million in fee revenue was collected from those vessels, he added.

“This figure also reveals how high the cost of managing the Turkish Straits is. As before, we will continue to protect our country's rights and interests with determination, in accordance with international regulations,” Uraloğlu said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

    G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

  2. Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

    Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

  3. Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

    Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

  4. Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

    Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

  5. US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

    US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight
Recommended
Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May

Auto industry’s production increases 1.7 percent in May
Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April

Current account balance posts $7.8 billion deficit in April
Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May

Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May
Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually

Retail sales surges 11.5 percent annually
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improved, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improved, shows survey
China factory output slumps in May as trade war pressures bit

China factory output slumps in May as trade war pressures bit
WORLD G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

The Group of Seven summit began in Canada on June 16 with world leaders scrambling to contain the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, with U.S. President Donald Trump reiterating his call for the two nations to start negotiating.
ECONOMY Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Transit fees for international vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be increased by 15 percent to $5.83 per ton, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿