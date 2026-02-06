Participation banks issue 214 billion Turkish Liras in sukuk in 2025

Participation banks issue 214 billion Turkish Liras in sukuk in 2025

ISTANBUL
Participation banks issue 214 billion Turkish Liras in sukuk in 2025

Participation banks issued a total of 213.9 billion Turkish Liras ($4.9 billion) in sukuk last year, with an average maturity of 139.9 days, according to data from the Participation Banks Association of Türkiye (TKBB).

The majority of sukuk issuances, amounting to 90.65 percent, were sold through private placements to qualified investors. Public offerings accounted for 9.33 percent of the total, while allocated sales represented just 0.02 percent.

Ziraat Participation Bank led the sector with 76.3 billion liras in sukuk issuances. It was followed by Albaraka Türk with 49.3 billion liras, Emlak Participation Bank with 39.7 billion liras, Vakıf Participation Bank with 27.1 billion liras, Türkiye Finans with 12.4 billion liras, Kuveyt Türk with 5.6 billion liras, Dünya Participation Bank with 2.5 billion liras and Hayat Finans with 1 billion liras.

Since records began in 2013, total sukuk issuances in Türkiye reached 740.5 billion liras by the end of 2025, with an average maturity of 140.9 days. Over this twelve‑year period, 86.1 percent of sukuk were sold to qualified investors, 8.6 percent through public offerings and 5.3 percent via allocated sales.

so topped the cumulative rankings with 178.3 billion liras in sukuk issuances over the period. Albaraka Türk followed with 133.6 billion liras, Emlak Participation Bank with 125.7 billion liras, Vakıf Participation Bank with 116.5 billion liras, Kuveyt Türk with 98.4 billion liras and Türkiye Finans with 84.6 billion liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

    Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

  2. Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

    Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

  3. Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

    Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

  4. Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

    Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

  5. Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts

    Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts
Recommended
Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners
Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses
German exports to US plunge in 2025 due to tariffs

German exports to US plunge in 2025 due to tariffs
Stellantis takes massive hit for overestimation of electric shift

Stellantis takes massive hit for 'overestimation' of electric shift
Antalya sets all-time January tourism record

Antalya sets all-time January tourism record
Sabiha Gökçen becomes Europe’s fastest‑growing airport in passenger numbers

Sabiha Gökçen becomes Europe’s fastest‑growing airport in passenger numbers
WORLD Russia hits Ukraine power grid with massive attack: operator

Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

A "massive attack" by Russian forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has caused power outages across the country, the state grid operator said on Saturday.
ECONOMY Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order threatening tariffs on Iran's trade partners, after he pledged a further round of talks with Tehran next week.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿