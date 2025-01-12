Parliament's busy agenda set for new week

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament faces a packed agenda this week, with discussions ranging from increased pensions for retirees to the establishment of a new cybersecurity authority.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has prepared a nine-article proposal that seeks to raise the lowest retirement salary from 12,500 Turkish Liras to 14,469 liras.

If enacted, the measure will benefit around 3.9 million retirees. The proposal also includes increasing the minimum wage support provided to employers to 1,000 liras per month.

The legislative push also prioritizes cybersecurity, with initial subcommittee discussions set to begin on a proposal to establish a new body under the presidency.

The Cybersecurity Directorate would serve as a central authority to protect public institutions from cyberattacks. If the law passes, individuals who launch cyberattacks on state entities or retain illicitly obtained data could face prison sentences ranging from eight to 12 years.

The parliament will also address a bill related to the Turkish Justice Academy in its plenary sessions. Under the proposal, judges and prosecutors with at least eight years of professional experience could be appointed as teaching staff at the academy by Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

The academy currently oversees training programs for judicial and administrative judges and prosecutors.