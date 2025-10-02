Parliament’s anti-terror panel meets to hear from academics

ANKARA

A parliamentary panel tasked to address the political and legal aspects of the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” bid has convened for the 13th time, to listen to the views of academics and nongovernmental experts.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission convened under the leadership of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and held its session with testimony from representatives of the Lawyers' Association, Turkish Law Institute, Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD), Social Democratic Lawyers' Association (SODAD) and Legal Research Association (HUDER).

Kurtulmuş, in his opening statement, informed that the panel is nearing the end of the listening stage and will be ready to prepare a comprehensive report about its work.

“We will submit a comprehensive report outlining the steps to be taken and our recommendations to the General Assembly to ensure that the Parliament engages on this issue,” Kurtulmuş stressed.

The speaker did not give details about when the panel will begin drafting the report. Last week, Kurtulmuş hinted that National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) President İbrahim Kalın could revisit the panel in the coming days to give an update regarding developments in PKK’s disarmament process.

PKK, following a historic call by its jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan, announced its decision to dissolve and disarm in June. A first group of PKK terrorists dropped their weapons in a symbolic move in July.

The panel will discuss what political and legal steps the parliament can take to ensure the smooth advancement of the “terror-free Türkiye” bid. Laws on the execution of sentences and the anti-terror law are among potential bills that the panel may offer changes, the Turkish media reports.