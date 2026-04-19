Parliament to weigh expanded leave, online restrictions

Parliament to weigh expanded leave, online restrictions

ANKARA
Parliament to weigh expanded leave, online restrictions

Türkiye’s parliament is set for another busy week as lawmakers resume deliberations on a wide-ranging bill that includes expanded parental leave and new restrictions on social media use for minors.

The general assembly will prioritize a 28-article omnibus bill, with discussions expected to continue after earlier sessions were delayed due to a lack of quorum. Only six articles of the proposal have been approved so far, and debates are scheduled to resume from the seventh article.

At the center of the legislation is a provision extending paid maternity leave from 16 weeks to 24 weeks. The measure would also apply retroactively to women currently on leave who have not yet completed the proposed 24-week period, allowing them to request additional time off.

The bill also introduces expanded parental benefits. Fathers would see their paid leave doubled from five to 10 days, while mothers would be eligible for unpaid leave following the completion of paid maternity leave, including longer periods in cases of multiple pregnancies.

Another key component of the proposal is a controversial plan to restrict social media access for children under 15. Social media platforms would be required to implement age verification systems and provide clearer parental control tools. Companies failing to comply could face fines, advertising bans and potential bandwidth restrictions in Türkiye.

The legislation also targets online gaming platforms, requiring them to ensure that games are properly age-rated and to remove unclassified content. Foreign-based platforms with significant daily access from Türkiye would be obligated to appoint local representatives and comply with national regulations.

Separately, lawmakers are expected to continue discussions related to recent school shootings, with political parties agreeing to establish an investigative commission to examine the causes and prevention of such incidents.

 

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