Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to pursuing a lasting and just peace on the island of Cyprus, vowing to spare no effort in achieving a resolution.

"We don’t hesitate to take on responsibilities to achieve a lasting and just peace on the Cyprus island. We have shown our sincerity on this issue in all processes up to now... and we will show it again if necessary," Erdoğan addressed the media following a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex on July 24.

Nevertheless, he stressed that any progress would require acceptance of the current situation on the ground, rather than imposing one-sided demands on the opposing parties involved in the negotiations.

Highlighting Türkiye's unwavering support for Turkish Cyprus, Erdoğan asserted that their dedication to the region remains steadfast. The president also pledged to increase contributions across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, water, electricity, transportation, and health.

"We have never shied away from seeking a solution based on the realities of the island," Erdoğan emphasized, assuring that Türkiye will continue to engage in constructive dialogue to reach a resolution.

The island has been mired in a decadeslong dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. for a comprehensive settlement.

Erdoğan also addressed Türkiye's foreign relations, highlighting the recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 7. During this encounter, Erdoğan said he discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and proposed solutions to end the war that has persisted for over 500 days, reaffirming Türkiye's readiness to play a constructive role in achieving peace in the region.

Touching upon the country's engagement at the recent NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, Erdoğan emphasized that the meeting provided an essential platform to "advocate for the fight against terrorism and secure significant diplomatic gains." The president noted that agreements were reached at the summit to enhance Türkiye's security as well as that of the alliance.

While expressing support for NATO's enlargement, Erdoğan voiced Türkiye's expectations and warned against both terrorism and the "growing threat of Islamophobia in Western countries."

The president also asserted that Türkiye's principled stance on Sweden's accession to the alliance would be taken into consideration when the Turkish parliament deliberates on the protocols.

Erdoğan recounted productive bilateral meetings with 13 leaders during the summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He expressed confidence that dialogue and diplomacy could resolve any issues with neighboring and other countries, citing past successes in overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles through such approaches.

The president also hailed the significance of his recent three-stop Gulf tour, accompanied by a sizable business delegation, deeming these visits highly successful and fruitful.