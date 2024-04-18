Parliament to host four-day celebration for Children's Day

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament is gearing up to commemorate National Sovereignty and Children's Day with a series of special events spanning four days, beginning April 20.

Kicking off the festivities is the "Parliamentary Garden, Children's Garden" festival, organized in collaboration with the Education Ministry, Ankara University's children's science center and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK).

Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, fresh from a two-week mission aboard the International Space Station, is expected to join in the celebrations.

Over the course of April 20 and 21, attendees can expect a diverse array of activities, including children's film screenings, concerts and shows featuring video mapping, light and laser displays. Young achievers in various competitions will also be honored with awards during these events.

The next day, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş will engage with children from across the globe, followed by a special session of the parliament's general assembly, where children will take on parliamentary roles and discuss issues relevant to their welfare.

The celebrations on April 23 will commence with a series of events beginning at a monument within the assembly compound, where wreaths will be laid to honor modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Subsequently, a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, will take place.

Commemorative events will then proceed to the previous parliament building, which served as the stage for the Turkish War of Independence and the establishment of the current building 104 years ago.

Another special session of the parliament's general assembly on April 23 will see addresses by Kurtulmuş and representatives from political parties. The festivities will culminate with a reception hosted by Kurtulmuş.

The parliament reconvened on April 16 with a fresh agenda that spans a range of critical issues after a hiatus of about one and a half months owing to the March 31 local elections and ensuing Eid al-Fitr.

Scheduled group meetings of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) were held on April 16 and 17.

Looking ahead, the parliament's next recess is anticipated in mid-June amid Eid al-Adha, the second of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.