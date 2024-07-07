Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training

ANKARA

The parliament will deliberate a legislative proposal to establish an academy under the Education Ministry to train prospective teachers before they assume their posts.

The proposed reforms to the professional law on teaching were accepted by the relevant commission on July 5 and will be handled in the parliament's plenary session.

According to the bill, educators will be admitted to the academy based on their scores from the public personnel exam KPSS. Upon successful completion of the academy's program, all of them will be appointed to their teaching posts.

Details regarding the opening date of the National Education Academy and the procedural specifics remain unclear.

"The preparatory education planned to be provided at the academy... will consist of theoretical and practical courses based on all the qualifications a teacher should have," said Nazım Maviş, a ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy who signed the bill.

"It is also aimed to provide educational institution administrators with managerial formation."

The proposed reform is also expected to reshape career progression structures for educators and introduce measures to combat violence against them. It seeks to overhaul appointment procedures within the education sector.

In response to the draft law and a newly adopted curriculum, the CHP has announced plans for a "24-hour press statement" to address issues in education.