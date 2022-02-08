Parliament suspends work over increasing COVID-19 cases

ANKARA

The Turkish Parliament has suspended work for one week over increasing COVID-19 cases among lawmakers and the staff.

In the last month, 40 MPs only from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) tested positive for COVID-19. The treatment of deputies from other political parties who contracted the virus is continuing.

The mandatory break in parliamentary work will continue until Feb. 15.

The General Assembly of parliament had suspended its work on Jan. 20 when schools began a winter break before resuming on Feb. 1.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 5 he tested positive for COVID-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.

“After experiencing light symptoms, my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19. We have a mild infection thankfully, which we learned to be the Omicron variant,” the president said in a tweet.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Feb. 6 announced that he also tested positive.

“I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am in good health and I continue to work by taking the necessary precautions,” the Defense Ministry quoted Akar as saying on Twitter.