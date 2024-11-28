Parliament summons Disney reps over ‘Atatürk’ series, Türkiye streams

Disney’s decision last year to cancel the screening of the series on the life of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was not influenced by any external lobbying pressure or requests, an official from the company told a Turkish parliamentary committee on Nov. 28.

Cenk Soner, the general manager of The Walt Disney Company in Türkiye, provided insights into the company’s operations in the country during a presentation to the Digital Media Commission on Nov. 28.

Following his presentation, a group of commission members, including Chairman Hüseyin Yayman, sought clarification regarding the reasons behind the abandonment and withdrawal of the "Atatürk" series, which was slated for release in 2023, marking the centenary of Türkiye’s founding.

The decision to cancel the planned series sparked significant public outcry, with claims that anti-Türkiye lobbies had pressured Disney into making this decision. In response to the backlash, the series was eventually adapted into a two-part film.

When asked if there was any pressure from lobbies to prevent the broadcast of the “Atatürk” series, the Disney official asserted, “There was no such pressure or request.”

Soner further explained that it was not just a single series, but multiple titles that were withdrawn from the platform, underscoring that third-party interest groups have no influence over Disney’s autonomy.

After the series was canceled in its original format, the platform endeavored to ensure the production was screened in 30 to 40 cinemas both within Türkiye and abroad, pulling all resources to maximize its reach and audience engagement, he said.

