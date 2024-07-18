Parliament report highlights needs of quake survivor children

Parliament report highlights needs of quake survivor children

The Sub-Commission on Children’s Rights of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Human Rights Inquiry has released a comprehensive report detailing the dire conditions and urgent needs of children affected by the deadly Feb. 6, 2023, twin earthquakes.

The report highlights the inadequate number of child psychiatrists and the disruption of children’s education in the affected regions.

The investigation covered many districts affected by the earthquakes and its findings were based on input from various ministries, the Turkish Red Cresent Society and UNICEF.

The commission presented 35 recommendations, including those for psychiatric services, education disruptions, living conditions, protective measures and NGO monitoring.

The report indicates that there is a significant increase in children requiring psychiatric services but the current number of psychiatrists is insufficient. The Education Ministry is urged to take special measures to prevent peer bullying and support the mental health of students.

Power outages in container cities have impacted children’s education. The commission recommended strengthening communication resources to mitigate disruptions.

Complaints about water purification devices in container cities were also considered in the report, which indicated that living conditions in these areas must be improved.

The report emphasizes the need for better protective measures against risks such as child abduction and exploitation, especially in post-disaster periods. It also calls for increased activities and excursions to help children recover from trauma.

The commission found that some NGOs were not adequately monitoring their activities and were using aid for misleading purposes. The report stressed the importance of regulating these organizations to ensure proper use of resources.

