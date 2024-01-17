Parliament passes joint resolution following deadly PKK attack

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament has passed a joint resolution condemning recent PKK attacks during a plenary session on Jan. 16, with the motion receiving support from all parties with the exception of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The resolution, spearheaded by the parliamentary presidency, strongly denounced the recent attack by the PKK, which claimed the lives of 12 Turkish soldiers.

"Those who carried out this heinous terrorist attack have undoubtedly paid and will continue to pay a heavy price for it. Terrorism will never achieve its goal," read the joint text.

Several opposition parties – including the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Felicity Party, Future Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Democrat Party – had initially considered presenting individual statements.

However, after discussions with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, it was agreed that the vote would be on a resolution bearing the speaker's signature rather than a declaration from any specific party.

"We declare to the whole world that the Turkish nation will never bow to terrorism, and that it has the strength and power to fight resolutely at home and abroad against all terrorist organizations, especially PKK/YPG/PYD and DEASH [ISIL], which pose a threat to the security of the Turkish Republic," the memorandum said.

"We also question the sincerity in the fight against terrorism of states that remain silent or even support the propaganda tools, sheltering of ringleaders, financing, personnel and weaponry of terrorist organizations targeting Türkiye... and we once again strongly remind them that they must end their double-standard approach."

The resolution further called on parliaments of other countries, especially neighboring nations, and international organizations to adopt a clear and uncompromising stance against attacks targeting Türkiye.

"The whole world should know that our fight will continue uncompromisingly until the last terrorist is neutralized, terrorism is eradicated at its source and all the support behind terrorism is eliminated," it said.

The term “neutralize” is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

After the successful passage of the resolution, Kurtulmuş expressed gratitude, also acknowledging the support from MPs without a formal parliamentary group in the assembly.