Parliament launches probe into deadly ski resort fire

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament has established an investigation commission to examine all aspects of a deadly fire at a popular ski resort hotel in the northwestern city of Bolu.

Lawmakers voted unanimously in favor of the measure during a plenary session on Jan. 28, following a proposal by the parliament’s advisory board to merge separate parliamentary investigation requests submitted by political parties.

The commission will consist of 22 members and will have three months to complete its work. The selection of commission members will take place at a later date.

Meanwhile, authorities have made multiple arrests related to the fire. Three suspects who allegedly made offensive and immoral remarks to the relatives of those who died in the blaze were taken into custody and later arrested.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul has launched an investigation into the alleged illegal acquisition of personal data, insults against the deceased and incitement to hatred and hostility.

Among six suspects detained in the probe, two were arrested, one was released on probation and three minors remain under police investigation at the juvenile crimes bureau.

Meanwhile, authorities in the central city of Nevşehir arrested another individual, identified only by the initials F.A., for similar offenses. She is accused of administering a social media group where personal data of fire victims and their families were illegally shared.

Authorities say individuals in the group contacted the relatives of those who perished in the fire under the guise of offering condolences, only to insult and mock them over the phone.

The devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel killed 78 people. It started in the hotel’s kitchen and rapidly spread late on Jan. 21.