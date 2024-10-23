Parliament launches inquiry into health care scandal

Parliament launches inquiry into health care scandal

ANKARA
Parliament launches inquiry into health care scandal

The Turkish parliament has formed a commission of inquiry to investigate a health care scandal involving the deaths of newborns that are linked to fraudulent admissions to intensive care units.

The case centers on a scheme that allegedly exploited the country’s social security system through fraudulent admissions of infants into intensive care units.

At least 12 newborn deaths have been attributed to infection-prone units at private health care institutions, with several surviving infants now suffering from long-term disabilities.

In a plenary session on Oct. 22, lawmakers unanimously adopted a joint proposal to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The inquiry follows a meeting convened by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which included Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and several medical professionals.

The probe into the scheme began after a complaint was filed with the presidency's communication center CİMER on March 27, 2023. The "newborn gang" included doctors, nurses and health care workers.

In response, the Health Ministry has revoked the licenses of 10 private hospitals involved in the scandal, mostly located in Istanbul's Avcılar and Beylikdüzü districts. Patients from these facilities have been transferred to other health care providers.

On Oct. 20, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç confirmed the arrest of 22 suspects connected to the case.

Media reports said some others have expressed a willingness to cooperate with authorities under Türkiye's effective remorse law, which offers reduced sentences in exchange for confessions.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has filed a criminal complaint against former health ministers Mehmet Müezzinoğlu, Fahrettin Koca and Recep Akdağ, along with the incumbent Memişoğlu, who was the ministry's Istanbul head during the misconduct.

"If there is anyone who does not see that it is the health policies of this government that enable reckless people who try to make a profit by killing newborns, then nothing should surprise them," CHP leader Özgür Özel said during a parliamentary meeting on Oct. 22.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

    Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

  2. France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

    France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

  3. CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

    CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

  4. Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

    Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

  5. Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

    Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Recommended
Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack
Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Parliament passes law on consumer protection

Parliament passes law on consumer protection
91 pct of children in Türkiye use internet, says TÜİK

91 pct of children in Türkiye use internet, says TÜİK
Authorities reveal identities of 5 victims in Ankara terror attack

Authorities reveal identities of 5 victims in Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan urges UN to halt arms sales to Israel

Erdoğan urges UN to halt arms sales to Israel
WORLD France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
ECONOMY Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿