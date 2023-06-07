Parliament elects Numan Kurtulmuş as new speaker

ANKARA 
The parliament elected Numan Kurtulmuş as its new speaker on June 7, as he applied as the joint candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Under the bylaw of the parliament, a candidate should get 401 votes for the election to be concluded in the first two rounds. If the election goes to the third round, a simple majority - 301 votes - is sufficient to determine the new speaker who will undertake the role for two years.

Kurtulmuş won by 321 votes in the third round of voting.

 

