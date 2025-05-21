Parliament elects new members to top judicial body

ANKARA

Türkiye's parliament elected five new members to the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) on May 20 despite strong objections from opposition lawmakers over alleged procedural violations.

The plenary session chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş was marked by heated debate before the vote. İdris Şahin, an MP from the New Path Party, argued that the selection process in the commission that determined the candidates had been invalid, opening a procedural dispute.

Şahin criticized the process, saying the law requires a draw between the two candidates with the most votes if no one secures enough support in the third round. Instead, a re-vote was held, prompting the opposition's accusations.

Gökhan Günaydın, a parliamentary leader for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), claimed the ruling bloc had violated constitutional procedures.

“If there is democracy and law in this country, the Constitutional Court would cancel it,” Günaydın said. “We have always stood for democracy, justice and the rule of law. We have never witnessed such blatant lawlessness.”

Following his remarks, CHP lawmakers walked out of the chamber in protest. Kurtulmuş, however, said the election would proceed as planned and the parliament went on to name Fuzuli Aydoğdu, Hakan Yüksel, Seyfi Han, Cengiz Aydemir and Alişan Tiryaki as new HSK members.

The CHP filed an application with the Constitutional Court the following day, seeking to suspend and annul the results of the election.