Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

ANKARA
Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

The Turkish parliament has voted in favor of a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces severely hit by the devastating earthquakes with the votes of the ruling alliance.

A decree for the declaration of a state of emergency was issued by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 7. Following the parliamentary approval, the state of emergency has entered into force in Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Kilis, Hatay, Malatya, Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Kahramanmaraş and Şanlıurfa provinces.

These cities were heavily hit by two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 on Feb. 6.

The state of emergency was approved with the votes of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its allies, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Union Party (BBP).

The opposition parties, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party, proposed to limit the state of emergency to one month but it was rejected by the AKP and the MHP. The two opposition parties, as well as the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), voted against the state of emergency.

In line with Article 119 of the constitution, with a state of emergency, the government may bypass bureaucratic procedures and legislative obligations as well as restrict some freedoms.

The government has the authority to seize all the equipment, vehicles, lands and medical stuff, etc., and charge all citizens between 18 and 60 with certain duties. It can also restrict entry and exit of the areas within the state of emergency, evacuate certain places and transfer people from one district to another.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

    ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

  2. Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

    Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

  3. Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

    Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

  4. SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

    SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

  5. Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

    Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe
Recommended
‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’
Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

Education suspended until Feb 20 across country
Rescuers race to find Türkiye quake survivors as death toll rises

Rescuers race to find Türkiye quake survivors as death toll rises
Greek rescuer saves little girl ‘just like his father’

Greek rescuer saves little girl ‘just like his father’
16 unaccompanied babies transferred to Ankara by presidential plane

16 unaccompanied babies transferred to Ankara by presidential plane
State of emergency to prevent maltreatment in the earthquake-hit region: Erdoğan

State of emergency to prevent maltreatment in the earthquake-hit region: Erdoğan
WORLD SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Feb. 9 of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
ECONOMY Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Sweden’s central bank announced another hefty rate hike yesterday, taking it to its highest level since 2008 to fight double-digit inflation.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.