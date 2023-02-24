Parking lots turn into ‘vehicle cemetery’

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
As debris removal works are ongoing in many areas affected by the earthquake, the parking lots have almost turned into a “vehicle cemetery” with the collection of cars under the rubble in the region.

Many vehicles, many of which have become unusable, are being pulled to parking lots in the earthquake zone.

Soldiers and other security officials are on 24-hour guard in parking lots against the possibility of theft.

If the license holders of the vehicles request, the vehicles can be handed over to them.

There are 70 vehicles, which were removed from the debris, in a parking lot in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the second 7.6 earthquake.

According to a report prepared by the Istanbul Technical University, it is estimated that the total amount of earthquake waste can range from 50 million to 110 million tons.

