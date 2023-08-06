Paris Olympics test race in Seine canceled due to pollution

The pre-Olympics swimming test competition due to take place Sunday in the Seine in Paris has been cancelled due to pollution of the river, the international swimming federation said after analysis of the latest water samples.

Following recent heavy rainfall, "water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers' health," World Aquatics said in a statement Sunday.

"Based on this weekend, it is clear that further work is needed with Paris 2024 and local authorities to ensure robust contingency plans are in place for next year."

Aug. 4's training had already been canceled and the women's race was postponed from Aug. 5 to Sunday in the hope the water quality would improve.

Heavy rains for the past week in Paris have caused sewers to overflow, polluting the Seine.

"World Aquatics is disappointed that water quality in the Seine has resulted in the cancelation of the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup, but the health of our athletes must always be our top priority," said World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam.

The federation said it "understands that further infrastructure projects will be completed to significantly improve water quality in the Seine in the lead-up to next year's Olympic Games."

"World Aquatics remains excited at the prospect of city-center Olympic racing for the world's best open water swimmers next summer," it said.

