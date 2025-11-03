Paris Catacombs close for renovations

Paris Catacombs close for renovations

PARIS
Paris Catacombs close for renovations

One of Paris's top tourist attractions and certainly its most morbid closes to visitors today for six months of renovations.

The Paris Catacombs, underground galleries that are the final resting place for millions of bodies disinterred from the capital's cemeteries between the Middle Ages and the French Revolution, are to become modernized, with better ventilation, lighting and an improved layout.

The works, costing 5.5 million euros ($6.4 million), are designed to improve the experience for the 600,000 annual visitors to the ossuary museum and to help preserve the remains held there.

The moisture build-up in the catacombs, which drips into puddles on the ground and on visitors "is bad for the preservation of bones," the site's administrator, Isabelle Knafou said.

That humidity allows the bacteria to settle and grow on the piled-up skeletal remains.

Renovations will aim to reduce that problem, while also restructuring the near 800-meter path visitors follow during visits, all the while aiming to keep the "authentic" spirit of the place, Knafou said.

Graffiti that has been painted in some spots will be cleaned off, though Knafou said that much of the writing found on the galleries' walls was left by visitors in the 19th century and "almost" contributes to the place's history.

She said that, because of the rampant theft of some of the femurs, tibias and skulls in the past, the bones were now cemented together.

She added that "some visitors, Americans, notably, come to scare themselves a little, without being aware that these are real human bones."

"These are our ancestors, and we explain that no-one wants someone to fiddle or play with the skull of their grandmother."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
LATEST NEWS

  1. US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

    US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

  2. Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

    Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

  3. No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

    No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

  4. Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

    Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

  5. Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach

    Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach
Recommended
Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year

Supermoon to light up night sky as closest of the year
No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990

No rap songs in Billboard Top 40 for first time since 1990
Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs

Women decorate mosque walls with intricate motifs
Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach

Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach
Two Louvre heist suspects a couple with children

Two Louvre heist suspects a couple with children
Gaziantep’s canyons become hotspot for adventurers

Gaziantep’s canyons become hotspot for adventurers
Lycian Way named world’s top hiking route by UK magazine

Lycian Way named world’s top hiking route by UK magazine
WORLD EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU scrambles to seal climate deal ahead of COP30

EU environment ministers will Tuesday make a last-ditch attempt to reassert the bloc's climate ambitions by nailing down key emissions targets in the run-up to the U.N.'s climate summit in Brazil.
ECONOMY US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

US gov’t to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm

The U.S. government will become a shareholder in a startup specializing in rare earth processing, the company has announced, as the United States looks to reduce its dependence on China.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿