Parenting in time of pandemic brings new challenges

  • June 01 2021 07:00:00

Parenting in time of pandemic brings new challenges

ANKARA
Parenting in time of pandemic brings new challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the world in several different ways, has also made it difficult for parents to raise their children in a happy environment amid lockdowns and curfews, bringing new challenges to their horizon.

On Global Day of Parents, which is celebrated on June 1 every year, Turkish parents shared their worries and fears, revealing how they dealt with the pandemic as parents and what they expect once it is over.

For Hasret Aydemir, 38, the biggest concern was that her 5-year-old son, Aras Emir, will have to stay away from nature due to restrictions. But, she made alternate arrangements.

“We ensured that our son stays healthy. We ventilated our house more frequently and started growing our own vegetables in our house,” she said.

“I can say that our son has grown as a self-confident boy,” she added.

Hüseyin Aydemir, Hasret’s spouse, said they reduced the use of technology in front of their child and read a lot about the virus to protect the family.

“We accepted this process with both its pros and cons; loved the life even at its worst and dealt with the pandemic by reading whatever we could find. The world becomes more beautiful when you read,” he added.

However, Sevil Sonel, 32, said she was worried about the social development of her 2-year-old son.

“The pandemic has changed our lives. We haven’t been in crowded places for a long time, and this eventually affects how my son perceives the world,” she said.

Sevgi Köseren, 34, said she was uneasy with the fact that Maya, her 6-year-old daughter, has been away from school for so long.

“Losing contact with peers affects you negatively,” she said.

Her husband, Kaan Köseren, agreed with her. “We are worried that our daughter might grow as an antisocial personality and might go through breakdowns in her relationships as she can not go out of the home most of the time,” he said.

parenting, psychology,

TURKEY Atatürk is our nations red line: MHP leader

Atatürk is our nation's red line: MHP leader

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases coronavirus curbs as vaccination drive continues

    Turkey eases coronavirus curbs as vaccination drive continues

  2. Turkey, Greece agree on 25-article cooperation package

    Turkey, Greece agree on 25-article cooperation package

  3. Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

    Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

  4. EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

    EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

  5. COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report

    COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report
Recommended
Atatürk is our nations red line: MHP leader

Atatürk is our nation's red line: MHP leader

Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21
Turkish Cypriot leader points to rise of far right in southern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader points to rise of far right in southern Cyprus

COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report

COVID turns obesity into ‘pandemic’ in Turkey: Report
EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy

EU summit to be a key moment for Turkish-EU relations: Envoy
Sea snot in Marmara Sea more dangerous than it seems: Expert

Sea snot in Marmara Sea more dangerous than it seems: Expert
WORLD China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

China reported the world’s first human infection of the H10N3 bird flu strain on June 1 but said the risk of it spreading widely among people was low.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August

Turkish Treasury to repay $13.5 bln debt in June-August

The Turkish Treasury will repay debts worth 114.3 billion Turkish liras (some $13.45 billion) in the June-August period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 31.
SPORTS Turkey bags 18 medals at World Weightlifting Championships

Turkey bags 18 medals at World Weightlifting Championships

Turkey won 18 medals at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation (TWF) confirmed May 31. 