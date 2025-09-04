Paramount to make live-action 'Call of Duty' movie

Paramount to make live-action 'Call of Duty' movie

NEW YORK
Paramount to make live-action Call of Duty movie

Paramount will make a movie based on the wildly popular "Call of Duty" video games, it announced on Sept. 2.

Scion David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, assumed control of Paramount last month and is overseeing a major effort to revitalize the storied but ailing studio behind "Top Gun" and "The Godfather."

First-person-shooter series "Call of Duty" is one of the world's best-selling games franchises, having sold 500 million copies. It is played monthly by more than 100 million people.

"As a lifelong fan of 'Call of Duty' this is truly a dream come true," said David Ellison, in a statement.

The "Call of Duty" games are made by Activision-Blizzard, which was itself purchased by Microsoft in 2023 for $69 billion, in the sector's biggest takeover.

There have been more than 30 "Call of Duty" game titles overall, since it debuted in 2003.

The most recent major installment — 2024's "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" — was set in the 1990s, with a security team on a mission to target a US senator and gain access to a top-secret site in Washington.

Under the deal with Activision, Paramount will "develop, produce, and distribute a live-action feature film based on 'Call of Duty,'" the company release said.

No valuation was provided for the deal, nor details of the planned movie.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
Radiohead returns after 7 years, announces 20 new live dates

Radiohead returns after 7 years, announces 20 new live dates
NFL commissioner opens door for Swift Super Bowl performance

NFL commissioner opens door for Swift Super Bowl performance
‘Carmina Burana’ echoes through ancient theater of Hierapolis

‘Carmina Burana’ echoes through ancient theater of Hierapolis
Rafting fever sweeps through Türkiye’s Black Sea waters

Rafting fever sweeps through Türkiye’s Black Sea waters
Gaza drama gets 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere

Gaza drama gets 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere
Late Hittite-era oven sheds light on ancient cuisine in eastern Türkiye

Late Hittite-era oven sheds light on ancient cuisine in eastern Türkiye
Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dead at 91

Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dead at 91
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿