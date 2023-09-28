Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.

The documentary titled "Kulvar" (Lane) explores Boyacı's journey from her early beginnings in the sport to her quest for glory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Notable milestones of Boyacı, who embarked on her swimming journey at the age of 5, include a silver medal in the 50m backstroke category at the 2019 World Paralympic Swimming Championships and a gold medal in the same category at the 2018 European Paralympic Swimming Championships.

Her crowning achievement came in 2022 when she secured the world champion title in the fiercely competitive 50m backstroke category at the World Paralympic Swimming Championships.

The filming of the four-part documentary took place across various locations, including her hometown Eskişehir, Istanbul, Ankara and Berlin.

At a preview event held on Sept. 26, Boyacı shared her thoughts, saying, "There is sweat, tears and injuries in this journey. But there is always hope. Even when I lose, my true success is that I love this job as much as the first day and that I can continue on my way."