Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

ESKİŞEHİR
Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.

The documentary titled "Kulvar" (Lane) explores Boyacı's journey from her early beginnings in the sport to her quest for glory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Notable milestones of Boyacı, who embarked on her swimming journey at the age of 5, include a silver medal in the 50m backstroke category at the 2019 World Paralympic Swimming Championships and a gold medal in the same category at the 2018 European Paralympic Swimming Championships.

Her crowning achievement came in 2022 when she secured the world champion title in the fiercely competitive 50m backstroke category at the World Paralympic Swimming Championships.

The filming of the four-part documentary took place across various locations, including her hometown Eskişehir, Istanbul, Ankara and Berlin.

At a preview event held on Sept. 26, Boyacı shared her thoughts, saying, "There is sweat, tears and injuries in this journey. But there is always hope. Even when I lose, my true success is that I love this job as much as the first day and that I can continue on my way."

Swimmers,

ECONOMY Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

    Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

  2. Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

    Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

  3. EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

    EBRD upgrades growth forecast for Türkiye

  4. A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

    A loving, respectful portrait of guitar god Carlos Santana

  5. ‘We’re on right track, but need to be patient’: Şimşek

    ‘We’re on right track, but need to be patient’: Şimşek
Recommended
Sultans of the Net inspire volleyball surge among girls

'Sultans of the Net' inspire volleyball surge among girls
Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training
Perfect Turkish women book ticket to Paris

Perfect Turkish women book ticket to Paris
Turkish wrestler crowned world champion

Turkish wrestler crowned world champion
Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat
Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season
WORLD 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, officials said early Wednesday.
ECONOMY Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon tops aquatic export chart

Turkish salmon emerged as the leading aquatic export of the country last year, raking in $312.2 million in revenue.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.