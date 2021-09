'Parallel Universes' by Uğur Gallenkuş

ANTALYA

Digital collage artist Uğur Gallenkuş, who brings different worlds together in the same photo frame, presents his first exhibition in Turkey at the Türkan Şoray Cultural Center in Antalya.

Organized in cooperation with Muratpaşa Municipality and Antalya Promotion Foundation (ATAV), the exhibition will run through Oct 15.