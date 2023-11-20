'Paperless Parliament Project' aims to save $70,000

'Paperless Parliament Project' aims to save $70,000

ANKARA
Paperless Parliament Project aims to save $70,000

The "Paperless Parliament Project" launched at the Turkish Parliament aims to save 76 percent of paper expenses in a legislative term.

Within the scope of the project, initiated under the leadership of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the number of documents printed in the parliament has been updated in order to ensure the efficient use of public resources and reduce paper waste.

As a result, the number of copies of the justification and text of the bill, reports of the subcommittees, documents containing opposing opinions, and the annual audit reports of some commissions have been updated.

Previously, in accordance with the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, 805 copies of the committee reports were printed and distributed to MPs, political party groups and administrative organizational units before they were discussed in the parliament.

The sequence numbers, which are also published on the institution's website and mobile application, are also sent to MPs' e-mails, and this process will continue.

In accordance with the project initiated by Kurtulmuş's instructions as part of the austerity measures, the number of printed copies of each sequence number was reduced to 195 with the approval of the political party groups. This will save three out of every four sheets of paper used in the parliament.

It is estimated that the cost to the budget of more than 23 million pages used to print 805 copies of each desk issue in a legislative period is $93,000, and by reducing the number of pages to 195, the number of pages will be reduced to approximately 5.6 million.

In this case, the amount allocated from the parliamentary budget for this purpose would be $21,500, thus saving $70,000.

It was learned that Kurtulmuş gave instructions to make savings in different items in the parliament.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

    Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

  2. Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

    Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

  3. World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

    World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM

  4. Tradition and innovation!

    Tradition and innovation!

  5. Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital

    Some 31 premature babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital
Recommended
Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza

Ankara condemns Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza
Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation

Naval Academy marks 250th year of foundation
Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister

Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister
Snowfall, fierce storms batter many provinces

Snowfall, fierce storms batter many provinces
Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts

Speed limit reduced for e-scooters in Istanbul’s 5 districts
Millions of students return to school after mid-term break

Millions of students return to school after mid-term break
Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes

Expert suggests planting hazelnuts at higher altitudes
WORLD Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

Right-wing populist Milei set to take Argentina down uncharted path

What many deemed impossible just months ago is reality: right-wing populist Javier Milei resoundingly won Argentina's presidency.
ECONOMY EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

The closing ceremony under the DAHIL Project, financed by the European Union, took place on Nov. 16 to showcase Stichting SPARK's rapid intervention, strong local collaborations, and sustainable support to SMEs in the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.